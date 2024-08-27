Everton are looking to replace Neal Maupay and have held talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for David Datro Fofana according to reports.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Toffees and they have been beaten convincingly in their opening two games against Brighton and Tottenham.

Sean Dyche’s side have had a fairly quiet summer, although they have lost midfielder Amadou Onana, but it’s thought they could do one or two deals before Friday’s deadline.

Everton hold Datro Fofana talks

Goals could prove to be an issue for Everton and they have only scored one goal in their opening two games.

Doubts persist over the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but TEAMtalk have reported Everton are looking to move on Maupay and replace him with Chelsea’s Datro Fofana.

The report adds that Everton have already held talks with the striker over a loan deal which wouldn’t include an option to buy.

Datro Fofana is just one of a number of players the Blues are looking to move on before the end of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 has only made four appearances for the club and had loan spells last season with both Union Berlin and Burnley.

The striker scored four goals for the Clarets in 15 appearances and he’s also thought to be attracting interest from Leicester City.

The Ivorian isn’t the only Chelsea striker Everton like and it’s believed the Toffees hold interest in Armando Broja, but they reportedly need to raise funds to finance a deal.

Everton’s financial situation makes it difficult for them to move in the transfer market and the club will desperately be hoping to avoid any points deductions this season.

It’s vital the Toffees remain in the Premier League as this is their last season at Goodison Park before moving to their new stadium.