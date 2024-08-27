David Ornstein confirms Chelsea’s interest in Man United star “likely” to leave this week

Man United are “likely” to part ways with Jadon Sancho this week amid interest in the winger from both Juventus and Chelsea.

The Englishman returned to the Manchester club this summer having spent the second half of last season out on loan with Borussia Dortmund and despite making amends with Erik ten Hag, the 24-year-old is still a player the Premier League club are willing to sell during the current transfer window.

Sancho is “likely” to leave Man United permanently or on loan this week, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein, with the Red Devils said to be in talks with Juventus and Chelsea about a deal for the winger.

Both European giants have been linked to the player in recent weeks with Juve’s interest dating back to the January market, while the London outfit’s pursuit is more recent.

Ornstein reports that for Chelsea to proceed with the signing of Sancho, they would probably require a player to go the opposite way and at present, Raheem Sterling is viewed as the most feasible of the candidates discussed.

However, the 29-year-old is earning more than £300,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and Man United will need to decide if this is a move that makes sense for them, given the player’s salary, age and recent form.

Jadon Sancho/ Raheem Sterling swap deal makes no sense for both Premier League clubs

Juventus would be the best option for Man United and Sancho as a swap deal with Chelsea which includes Sterling doesn’t make sense for both Premier League clubs.

The London outfit have enough wingers at Stamford Bridge and should be focussing their efforts on bringing in a number nine this week. As for Man United, why does Ten Hag need a 29-year-old, who is out of form and is on a high salary? It is simply a deal that makes no sense no matter what way it is viewed.

Man United are also likely to prefer to sell Sancho to a foreign club and if Juventus really want to acquire the 24-year-old before the transfer window shuts, the Serie A giants should have no problem getting him.