Chelsea one of two clubs remaining in the race for world-class striker states Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea and Al-Ahli remain the only two clubs in active talks to try and sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the transfer window shuts this week.

The Nigerian striker has been one of the biggest transfer stories this summer but the 25-year-old has not received the attention a player of his quality would expect given the funds needed to acquire the Serie A talent.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the club linked to Osimhen the most over recent weeks but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions have not submitted an official bid for the Nigeria international.

The transfer journalist states that only two clubs remain in the race for the Napoli star: Chelsea and Al-Ahli.

The Saudi Arabian club already have a €65m package agreed with Napoli for the player but they are yet to convince Osimhen to move to the Saudi Pro League. This opens up the door for Chelsea to make a move as Enzo Maresca could do with a world-class striker at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to submit an offer to Napoli for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have a good relationship with Napoli having just sold Romelu Lukaku to the Italian club but the Premier League outfit have yet to submit an official proposal for Osimhen, despite the Blues having a strong interest in the player.

The West London club are still trying to make the deal happen but will likely have to sell players first in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It is easy to see why Chelsea want the striker as the 25-year-old could be the man to make the Blues a real force in England’s top flight once again. However, the English giants don’t have much time to get a deal done with just days remaining in the transfer window.