Chelsea are set to make their first offer for Victor Osimhen in the coming hours according to Italian outlet Di Marzio.

The Blues are likely to be one of the busiest clubs in the final few days of the window as they hunt for a new striker and look to move on as many as seven players.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been looking for competition for Nicolas Jackson and despite signing youngster Marc Guiu they want to add a established number nine to their ranks.

Chelsea to make first Osimhen offer

Chelea have been strongly linked with Osimhen for most of the summer but it’s a difficult deal to negotiate.

It’s thought the Blues only want a loan move which isn’t believed to appeal to Osimhen, whilst there’s also issues with his salary as the 25-year-old reportedly isn’t prepared to lower his demands.

Osimhen has agreed terms with Paris Saint Germain but they were unable to agree a fee with Napoli and at this stage it’s thought they won’t be re-entering the race for Nigerian.

Fabrizio Romano has added that Chelsea and Al-Ahli are the only clubs negotiating for the striker and Di Marzio has provided a huge update stating the Blues are set make their first offer in the coming hours to both Osimhen’s agent and Napoli.

It appears that Osimhen’s options are either to remain at Napoli and see if there’s a way back into the fold under Antonio Conte or make the switch to Chelsea or the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea have made it clear they want to do a deal on their terms and there may come a point where Osimhen has to compromise on his salary in order to complete a switch to West London.

To make matters more complicated the Blues have expressed an interest in Ivan Toney but no official offer has gone in for the England international, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Ahli.

The clock is ticking down to Friday’s deadline but all parties won’t have to wait long for a potential outcome. and it will be fascinating to see how this saga unfolds.