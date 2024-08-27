Chelsea outcast open to Man United move after being told to leave the club

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move away from the club.

After new manager Enzo Maresca told Sterling he will not be a part of his plans moving forward, the English winger is considering his options.

He has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and most recently to Manchester United.

The Blues are interested in a Jadon Sancho and Sterling swap deal, as reported by The Telegraph.

Now, according to Independent, Chelsea winger Sterling is open to a move to Man United.

There is no indication yet from the Red Devils whether they are interested in a move for the former Manchester City player.

Sterling wants to have talks with Chelsea about his contractual situation first, as mentioned in the report.

He has three years remaining on his Chelsea contract, which is worth £300,000 per week.

Leaving Chelsea would mean he would lose out on a huge amount of money as the team signing him would not be able to match that package.

It is a huge blow to his career, which has failed to progress since his move to Stamford Bridge after leaving Pep Guardiola’s team.

The arrival of Maresca at Stamford Bridge has completely turned around Sterling’s career as the Blues have a number of wide options now.

Raheem Sterling has no future at Chelsea

The signing of Pedro Neto has taken Sterling further down the pecking order at the club.

Noni Madueke’s current form and the presence of other wide players mean Sterling is far away from the starting line up at the club.

A move away from the Blues is needed to revive his career once again and he could be an asset to a number of Premier League teams with his experience and winning mentality.

Sterling has only three days left to sort out his future as the transfer window shuts down on 30th August.