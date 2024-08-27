Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea transfer preference amid Osimhen and Toney interest

Chelsea enter the final week of the summer transfer window in search of a new striker and despite links to Brentford’s Ivan Toney, the Blues’ preference is the lure Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. 

The Premier League giants have been interested in the Nigeria international for some time now and will battle with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli for his signature. The Middle Eastern team are also trying to sign Ivan Toney, which makes this situation between the two clubs a very interesting one to watch.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of both Osimhen and Toney as both strikers seek moves to new clubs before the window shuts.

The transfer journalist states that both Chelsea and Al-Ahli have prioritised Osimhen as the player they want to sign this week but Toney is an alternative option should they fail to do so.

Both players will cost a large amount of money given their importance to their clubs and it remains to be seen if others enter the race.

Speaking on CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has stated that Chelsea and Al-Ahli’s battle for Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney will be one to watch with just days left in the transfer window.

“Ivan Toney will be one to watch in the final days of the summer transfer window because there is still interest from Saudi,” the transfer journalist said.

“Al-Ahli have his name next to Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the final days.

“The talks remain ongoing for Ivan Toney and Brentford, but he could also be an option for English clubs, a late-minute opportunity, in the event of not going to Saudi.”

Romano continued by discussing Chelsea’s interest in the players, he said: “There are many rumours about Chelsea too and he could be one of the names under consideration, but only in the event of Chelsea not signing Victor Osimhen themselves – as he remains their priority target.

“So, Ivan Toney could definitely be one to watch in the final days.

“It’s important to remember that Brentford are still asking for important money. They rejected a bid of around £37m-£38m from Al-Ahli in the past week, but conversations remain active with the club.”

