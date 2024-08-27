“Huge bid” made by club for Bayern Munich star, PL clubs providing competition for transfer

Al Hilal have reportedly made a huge transfer bid for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, though Premier League clubs could also end up providing competition for his signature.

That’s according to the latest from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has posted an update on Coman’s situation on X, formerly Twitter, with the Saudi Pro League perhaps now an increasingly possible destination for the France international, even if he could also have big offers to stay in Europe.

See below for the latest details from Romano, who also mentions Barcelona’s interest in Coman, though he doesn’t name the specific Premier League clubs involved…

Coman has had a great career at the highest level, and while it would be a shame to see a talent like this leaving for Saudi, it’s also perhaps understandable that he might feel tempted to take a big-money offer and play at a slightly lower level for a few years.

Plenty of big names have moved to Saudi in recent times, so we could see Coman joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante over there very soon.

Still, it might be worth keeping an eye on Premier League clubs as Football Insider recently linked Arsenal with Coman, so who knows if we’ll see something surprising in the next few days.

