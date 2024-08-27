Arsenal transfer target decides he wants late move this summer

Arsenal may reportedly have been handed an intriguing opportunity in the transfer market as Kingsley Coman is said to have decided he wants to leave Bayern Munich.

The French winger is a fine talent on his day but perhaps looks less assured of a regular first-team place now due to increased competition in the squad at the Allianz Arena, and it seems this has led him to decide to pursue a move away, according to L’Equipe.

This is not the first time recently that we’ve heard about Coman’s Bayern future being in some doubt, with Arsenal linked as possible suitors by Football Insider in a recent report.

The Gunners will perhaps be on alert now as Coman could be available, and it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta takes this opportunity to add more depth to his attacking options.

Coman may not be in the form of his life right now, but the 28-year-old has had a superb career, winning league titles with Bayern, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, whilst also notably scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final.

Coman transfer: Do Arsenal need the Bayern winger?

Arsenal already have plenty of quality in attack, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz all in superb form in recent months, but there is arguably room for a bit more in that area of Arteta’s squad.

Gabriel Martinelli, for instance, has suffered a pretty significant dip in form in recent times, while Reiss Nelson has not been a regular and has arguably not done much to impress when he has managed to get on the pitch.

That surely leaves room for an experienced player like Coman to come in and ensure AFC have another player who can provide goals and assists from out wide, while his experience of winning major trophies could also be important in what Arteta will hope can finally be a successful trophy-winning campaign for his side.