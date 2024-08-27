Contracts being signed: Fabrizio Romano’s exciting update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans appear to have been on tenterhooks these past few weeks, waiting for news of new signings that never came.

The nearest that the Reds appeared to be from making a purchase this summer was with a potential transfer of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who turned the Anfield outfit down in the end.

Tuesday morning saw an upturn in the Reds transfer window fortunes, as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, advanced news of Arne Slot’s first signing for the club.

?? Liverpool and Valencia are now signing all docs for Giorgi Mamardashvili deal! It’s all sealed. Medical tests successfully completed yesterday and now contracts being signed. €35m package, sell-on clause and six year deal for Mamardashvili joining #LFC in 2025. pic.twitter.com/z5RLR7iNg1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

According to Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter) Valencia and Liverpool were signing the documents for goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, to make a move to the club next summer, as he will stay on loan at Los Che for the 2024/25 campaign.

By then, the Georgian will be 24 years of age and, if he doesn’t automatically come in as the club’s new No.1, will surely soon take over that mantle from Alisson.

Liverpool finally land Mamardashvili

The latter has been a brilliant servant for the club, and even at almost 33 years of age by the time Mamardashvili arrives, will surely still have much to offer.

In any event, the fact that Liverpool have signed someone, even if the fans won’t get to see him for 12 months, should stop the chatter.

Slot has already shown in his opening two games with the first-team squad, that he has them dancing to his tune – and won’t go into the transfer market for the sake of it.

Aside from a slow start to the first half at Ipswich, Liverpool have played some sparkling stuff.

It’s still early days of course, but coming in directly after Jurgen Klopp and hitting the ground running deserves plaudits.

As does his handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold who appeared to sulk when he was substituted by the Dutchman at the weekend.

Transfers, substitutions, tactics… everything is going to be a little different around the place now.