Crisis at Barcelona deepens after Dani Olmo revelation

Barcelona appear to have been struggling financially once again this summer, and that can be seen in their inability to sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, both of whom were believed to have wanted a return to the club they served last season.

Indeed, with just a few days to go until the transfer window closes for business across Europe, the only significant investment that the Catalan giants have made is to secure the services of Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard, however, has yet to play for his new club, owing to the club not previously being able to register his signing with La Liga.

Dani Olmo finally registered by Barcelona

That will have been as a result of Financial Fair Play and a 1:1 rule that the authorities in Spain have in place.

It’s understood that Olmo has now been registered, but as Fichajes note, this only came as a result of Andreas Christensen being out injured for four and a half months.

That reality shows how deep the crisis remains at a club that many once looked to as being the exemplar and standard bearer in European football.

Joan Laporta will clearly always try and accentuate the positives, but just as when he had to drop the bomb in 2021 that Barcelona would not be able to afford Lionel Messi, his belief that the club would sign Nico Williams this summer has been shown up as also being a load of hot air.

Whether that will see his popularity dive at the next presidential elections is a moot point as most of the financial damage was done during the tenure of the previous regime.

Laporta is at least overseeing the building of the new Camp Nou, and deals with both Spotify and Nike that are understood to be in the hundreds of millions of euros per Yahoo Sports.