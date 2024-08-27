“Probably I will retire” – Cristiano Ronaldo drops huge hint about his football career

One of the best to have ever played the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have recognised that he’s finally coming to the end of his career.

Having graced the world stage for so many years, it will be a sad day indeed when the Portuguese retires, though he will be able to look back on his brilliant career with immense pride.

Al Nassr are the current recipients of his services, and, it would seem, the last club he will play for.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years… but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr,” the 39-year-old told NOW, quoted by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, as saying via X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

Cristiano Ronaldo makes first retirement admission

Despite almost being 40 years of age, he’s still as fit as a fiddle, and puts players almost half his age to shame.

A relentless quest for perfection is arguably what keeps him at the top of his game, and even if football watchers prefer to make snide remarks because Ronaldo is now playing in the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm), the fact that he’s still an important member of his side at any level should be lauded – given his age.

Indeed, his 33 goals last season saw him win the Saudi Pro League’s Golden Boot, beating contemporaries such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic and others, per Goal.

Even if Ronaldo can keep going for another three seasons, meaning that he will be 43 at the time he retires, that will come around incredibly quickly.

Best fans enjoy him whilst they can.