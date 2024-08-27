Crystal Palace register interest in second Arsenal star

Crystal Palace are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Eddie Nketiah, and according to recent reports, could do business with Arsenal again before the close of the summer transfer window.

After his proposed move to Nottingham Forest fell through, the Eagles are on course to sign Nketiah, 25, in a deal worth a reported £30 million.

And according to a recent report from the Guardian, Olivier Glasner’s side have also registered their interest in full-back Jakub Kiwior.

Crystal Palace register interest in second Arsenal player

The Polish defender is a candidate to leave the Emirates this summer, but there remains uncertainty over whether or not that will be on a permanent transfer or a loan.

Jakub Kiwior in action for Arsenal.

Kiwior has interest from Serie A side Bologna, who view him as Riccardo Calafiori’s long-term replacement following the Italian’s reported £42 million move the other way at the start of the window.

Bologna look set to face competition from Palace though. Tyrick Mitchell is the Eagles’ only natural left-back so a move for 24-year-old Kiwior certainly makes a lot of sense.

First up on the club’s list of things to complete is Nketiah though.

