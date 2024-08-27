Crystal Palace lining up Liverpool defender as Marc Guehi’s replacement

Crystal Palace are expected to reach an agreement with Newcastle United for Marc Guehi before the transfer window’s deadline.

The Eagles have been locked in talks with the Magpies for several weeks over a possible deal that would see Guehi move to St. James’ Park for a fee over £65 million. The two club’s negotiations are finally set to be resolved in the coming days.

And after already agreeing to let Joachim Andersen join Fulham for £27 million, Palace are likely to need to make their own defensive signings before Friday night’s cut-off.

Joe Gomez wanted by Crystal Palace

Consequently, according to a recent report from the Standard, Olivier Glasner has included Liverpool’s Joe Gomez on his shortlist of names to replace Guehi.

The 27-year-old defender is believed to be available for transfer this summer with Arne Slot unable to guarantee him regular playing time.

With three years left on his contract, Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Gomez’s future. However, with Palace flexing their muscles late on in the window after recently agreeing a £30 million deal for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, the Londoners’ attention is set to turn to defensive additions.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is another name Palace like with Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix also in talks to arrive at Selhurst Park.