According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has sealed a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Spanish goalkeeper will join the club for a season long loan, after signing a new deal at Chelsea.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, where he won La Liga and the Champions League titles with them.

However, the Spanish champions decided against signing the Spaniard in a permanent deal.

He returned to England with his place in the starting line up at Chelsea uncertain.

The arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca has changed the scenery around the club completely.

Just like players like Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are not in the plans of the new manager, Kepa is also someone that Maresca does not prefer.

Romano provided the latest update on the future of the Chelsea goalkeeper on his X account.

🚨🍒 EXCL: Kepa to Bournemouth, deal done and medical tests ongoing now at #AFCB ground! Kepa signs one more year of contract at Chelsea now valid until June 2026 and joins Bournemouth on loan until July. Agreement done between all parties. pic.twitter.com/IdH8eIBoPR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

It is the right decision from the club and the player to part ways, albeit only for one season at the moment.

Kepa would have spent the season on the bench for Chelsea as he is way down the pecking order at the club.

Chelsea have planned to offload more players

The west Londoners are reportedly also working to find a solution for Djordje Petrovic away from the club, as Robert Sanchez is the first choice right now at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth’s current number one goalkeeper is Neto and Kepa is expected to provide competition to him this season.

Before the end of the transfer window, the Blues are hoping to allow more players to leave the club who are surplus to requirements under Maresca.