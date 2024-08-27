European giants considering loan move for 25-year-old first team Man City ace

After the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan at the club this summer, a Manchester City midfielder has fallen further down the pecking order.

Gundogan left the club only last summer for a move to Barcelona but it has not worked out for him in La Liga.

The German midfielder decided to leave the Catalan giants to move back to Man City, with whom he has enjoyed success in the Premier League.

However, his move has come as bad news for midfielder Matheus Nunes, who will now find it difficult to get playing time at the club.

According to The Athletic, Atletico Madrid are exploring a loan move for Man City midfielder Nunes.

He joined the club from Wolves last summer in a big money move but only managed to make seven starts in the Premier League last season.

Pep Guardiola is blessed with a lot of options in the midfield and it is not easy to break into the starting line up at the Etihad Stadium.

Nunes did not feature in Man City’s opening match of the season against Chelsea while against Ipswich, he was used from the bench.

Atletico Madrid offer a great opportunity to the Portuguese midfielder to revive his career away from the Premier League.

They have signed Julian Alvarez from the Premier League champions this summer and now they are interested in another player.

Man City are ready to let the midfielder leave the club

The midfielder impressed in his only season at Wolves which made Man City sign him last summer.

With the player facing a difficult time at the club now, it is better to consider a move away from the club and look for first team opportunities.

Considering how he has been used by the club, Man City will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

The player and the clubs will have to find a solution soon as the transfer window closes on the 30th August.