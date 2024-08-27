€35m talent spotted in Liverpool kit ahead of Deadline Day

Liverpool are very close to announcing the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and ahead of the move becoming official, the goalkeeper has been pictured in a kit belonging to the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old is one of Europe’s most highly-rated goalkeepers and Liverpool have decided to secure his services early, despite the Merseyside club planning to keep Alisson Becker as their number one for the 2024/25 and beyond.

Everything is signed for the Georgia international to become a Liverpool player this summer officially, however, Mamardashvili won’t play for the Premier League giants until 2025. The Valencia shot-stopper will remain with the La Liga club on loan for the 2024/25 campaign as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

Mamardashvili moves to Liverpool as part of a €35m package with a sell-on clause, while the goalkeeper has penned a six-year deal at Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old’s medical was completed yesterday and now the contracts are being signed. The transfer is also very close to being announced as the Valencia star has already been pictured in a Liverpool kit.

More Stories / Latest News “It’s a gamble” – Man Utd legend criticises major transfer decision, calls for “£30m or £40m” signing Newcastle United line up bid to sign PSG defender “Deal in place” – Fabrizio Romano confirms late exit of Arsenal player

Giorgi Mamardashvili has huge shoes to fill at Anfield

With Alisson’s contract at Liverpool expiring in 2027, the Premier League club have decided to plan ahead for the goalkeeper slot in their squad.

The Brazilian is likely to remain with the Reds for the next two seasons as he is still regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world. However, once his deal enters its final year, that may be when fans see Mamardashvili take over.

The 23-year-old has huge shoes to fill as Alisson has been exceptional for Liverpool over the 265 games he has featured in for the Merseyside team. The 31-year-old will go down as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history and that puts a little pressure on the Georgia star to follow.

Mamardashvili will get to learn from Alisson throughout the 2025/26 campaign and that will be a huge help as the Valencia star prepares to take over at Anfield.