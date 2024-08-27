Surprise European club considering move for out of favour Man United ace

Lazio are considering making a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof according to reports as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

United, who are set for a busy end to the transfer window with both incomings and outgoings have finally agreed a deal to sign midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint Germain, whilst Scott McTominay is set to join Napoli.

There’s the possibility Raheem Sterling could move to Old Trafford in a sensational swap deal with Jadon Sancho, but there’s other players the club are looking to move on before Friday’s deadline.

Lazio to make move for Lindelof

One such player is Lindelof and the Sweden international has just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old made 19 Premier League appearances last season as United slumped to a lowly eighth placed finish, but he’s yet to feature for the Red Devils this season.

Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported that Lazio are considering a move for the Swede before the end of the window as they look to strengthen their squad.

Given Lindelof’s contract situation it’s unlikely United would command a big fee for the centre back but if Lazio are to make a move they need to do it soon as the clock is ticking.

Lindelof, who joined United from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017 has made 259 appearances for the Red Devils and has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The former Benfica man is versatile and whilst he’s mainly a centre back he can also play at both right back and left back if needed.

It’s unlikely United will offer Lindelof a new deal, so if they want to avoid him leaving on a free next summer the club need to find a solution in the next few days.