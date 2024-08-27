Leeds prepare documents to sign winger dubbed the “new Riyad Mahrez”

Leeds United are reportedly working on sealing the transfer of Farense winger Bachir Belloumi.

Reports suggest things are now advancing as they prepare to put together the paperwork for this deal, with Belloumi looking an exciting talent and drawing comparisons with Riyad Mahrez after extensive scouting by Leeds.

Leeds could do with making some changes after the blow of losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham this summer, with Belloumi looking an ideal replacement.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on promotion last season so will want to make up for it this term, but that will surely require further signings to bolster the squad at Elland Road.

Leeds are also closing in on signing Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham, but it seems advanced negotiations are now underway to ensure Belloumi also makes the move to the Yorkshire outfit in the coming days.