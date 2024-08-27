Liverpool face injury concern ahead of the big match against Man United

Liverpool face arch rivals Manchester United next in the Premier League.

The Reds are off to a brilliant start to the new season after winning both their matches and not conceding a single goal.

New manager Arne Slot’s tenure at the club has started impressively with the Merseyside club looking stronger than last season.

They still have a long way to go but the early signs under the Dutch manager have been good.

Liverpool will come up against Manchester United in their next match at Old Trafford.

The Reds face an injury concern as midfielder Curtis Jones faces a race against time to get fit for the big clash, as revealed by Slot.

He has a minor muscle problem which he suffered in the training and that is why he missed out on being a part of the squad to face Brentford at Anfield.

“It’s going to be close,” Slot said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s always difficult to see how an injury evolves during the upcoming week.”

“He won’t be out for a long time, but it will be close for him to be here next week. But I’m quite sure he will try to do everything to be ready for next week. It’s not a big injury.”

Jones will be a huge miss for the Reds if he fails to get fit for the match against Man United.

Liverpool midfield have done well this season

Slot has several other options though, and even without Jones, his midfield has done well so far.

Ryan Gravenberch has had an important role so far and he is someone who is certain to start under the new manager.

Slot wanted to sign a new number 6 and he had identified Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as his target but Liverpool’s failure to sign him has worked in the favour of Gravenberch, who has now become an important member of the starting line up.

The match at Old Trafford will be a tightly contested encounter as Man United will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton in the last game.