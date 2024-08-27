Liverpool and Juventus are in direct contact over a deal for Federico Chiesa with talks taking place over a transfer fee and the player’s salary according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to life under Arne Slot and have won their opening two Premier League games.

It’s been a quiet summer in terms of transfer business although they have now completed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but the goalkeeper will spend the season back on loan with the La Liga outfit.

Liverpool in direct contact with Juventus for Chiesa

However, it appears Liverpool are working on another deal which could be completed before Friday’s deadline.

The Reds have identified Chiesa as a player they want to bring in and it was reported on Monday they were interested in the Italy international.

The deal seems to be progressing and Romano has provided an update stating Liverpool are in direct contact with Juventus over the deal.

He took to X.com and said:

“Liverpool and Juventus are in direct contact for Federico Chiesa deal. Negotiations are ongoing and deal is on, as exclusively revealed yesterday. Talks taking place with both player side on salary and club side on fee around €15m. Deal absolutely ON since yesterday.”

Liverpool already have a number of attacking options in their squad with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, but the club clearly feel they could do with an additional option.

The 26-year-old only has a year remaining on his current deal with Juventus and isn’t part of the plans under Thiago Motta.

The Italian shone for Italy during their successful Euro 2021 campaign, but hasn’t quite reached that form after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Chiesa still has plenty to offer and would bring something different to Slot’s attack, whilst a transfer fee of around €15m makes it a very low risk high reward deal.