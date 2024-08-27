Liverpool ready to offer four-year deal to get second summer signing completed

Liverpool are ready to advance on their interest in Juventus star Federico Chiesa and are working on trying to get the transfer completed before the transfer window shuts this week.

It was reported on Monday by Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool had made an initial approach for the Italian winger to enquire about what it would take to get a deal done.

One day later, the Merseyside club are now ready to make a move to secure the signature of the Juventus star, who is available for around €15m, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The transfer expert has stated that Liverpool have admired Chiesa for several years and have now decided to capitalise on his situation at Juventus and are discussing a possible four-year contract for the 26-year-old.

The Italy international is out of contract with the Serie A giants in 2025 and has been told by new boss Thiago Motta that he has no future at the Italian giants.

Juventus are desperate to move on from Chiesa and Liverpool looks like the player’s next destination.

Why are Liverpool interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa?

Arne Slot wants to add another right-winger to his squad as cover for Mohamed Salah as the majority of the Reds’ widemen are best off of the left.

There is also the chance that the Egyptian superstar will leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, therefore, the signing of Chiesa will give the Italian the chance to prove himself as a suitable replacement for one of the Merseyside club’s greatest ever players.

The 26-year-old is also a very low-risk signing given his price tag and although the Juventus star has declined since the heights of helping Italy to Euro 2020 glory, the transfer is a gamble worth taking.