Liverpool complete first signing of the summer transfer window

Liverpool have announced the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but the 23-year-old will not play for the Reds until the 2025/26 campaign.

The Premier League club have been monitoring Mamardashvili’s progress for several seasons and this summer decided to make their move to get the jump on the rest of Europe’s big clubs.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League giants had several glowing scouting reports on the Georgia international and he scored highly on their data analysis, making him the best candidate to take over from the legendary Alisson Becker.

Liverpool announced the signing of Mamardashvili on Tuesday, who joins the Merseyside outfit from Valencia as part of a deal worth £25m plus £4m in add-ons.

However, the 23-year-old will not move to Anfield straight away. The Valencia shot-stopper will remain on loan with the La Liga club for the 2024/25 campaign before joining the Premier League giants next summer.

The goalkeeper is then likely to spend a season learning from Alisson before taking over from the Brazilian international ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool sign Giorgi Mamardashvili to succeed Alisson Becker

Mamardashvili is one of Europe’s most highly-rated goalkeepers given his age and the ability he has shown between the sticks so far. The 23-year-old impressed in Spain last season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 37 La Liga games for Valencia.

However, the Georgia international’s move to Liverpool will be a huge step up, especially when it comes to succeeding club legend Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been exceptional for the Merseyside outfit over the 265 games he has featured in for the Premier League giants.

The 31-year-old will go down as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history as he has won everything at Anfield as the number one during the Jurgen Klopp era.