Liverpool reportedly scheduled a medical for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili yesterday as he moves closer and closer to finalising his £30m transfer to Anfield.

The Georgia international has impressed in his time in La Liga and it seems he’s now set to spend one more season with Valencia there before joining up with Liverpool in summer 2025, though the final details of the deal are being done now, including yesterday’s medical, according to a report from the Times.

Mamardashvili looks like he could be a smart signing for the long term for Liverpool, who will soon need to think about replacing Alisson as their number one, even if there’s not an urgent need to do so this year.

Alisson remained one of Liverpool’s most important and reliable performers last season and it makes sense that he’s set to remain that way under new Reds boss Arne Slot.

Still, Mamardashvili is a fine talent and there’s perhaps a risk that the 23-year-old would have been snapped up by another top club if LFC hadn’t made their move this summer.

Mamardashvili transfer: Smart business by Liverpool, but what next?

While Liverpool fans will no doubt be pleased to be winning this potentially significant transfer battle, it also remains the case that they surely need new players that can come in and make an impact now.

While Slot has done well in his first two games in the Premier League, things didn’t end too positively under Jurgen Klopp and there remain a few issues in this current Liverpool squad.

It’s surprising that the club have not at least added more depth in defence and attack, while midfield might also be somewhere they could improve, even if they also invested heavily in that position with four signings in that department this time last year.

Martin Zubimendi was known to be a target for Liverpool, so it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise that they haven’t moved for an alternative after missing out on that deal.