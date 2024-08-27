Man United at risk of losing star with 72 appearances for free next summer

Man United run the risk of losing Christian Eriksen for free next summer as the Premier League club struggles to find a buyer for the veteran midfielder.

The Denmark international has just one year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford having joined the Manchester club during the summer of 2022.

Having featured 72 times for Man United over the last two seasons, Eriksen has no future at the Premier League giants and is not a major part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign. The 32-year-old has not played in any of the Red Devils’ opening three games of the current term as they look to move him on before the transfer window shuts.

One club that had an interest in the former Tottenham star were Ajax but the Dutch giants have now told United that they will not be able to afford the midfielder this week, reports The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

This puts both the player and Man United in a difficult position with just days left in the transfer window as it would benefit both if the Denmark international could seal a move away.

Where will Man United’s Christian Eriksen end up this week?

Eriksen will want to complete a move away from Man United this week as the Danish star will not be happy spending a season on the bench at Old Trafford.

Not many clubs have shown an interest in the 32-year-old despite the Manchester club willing to sell the veteran star for only £5m before the transfer window shuts.

The former Tottenham star will hope a club arrives for him over the coming days as Eriksen doesn’t come across as a footballer who is happy to sit on the beach and collect his salary over the course of the current campaign.