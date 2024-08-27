Manchester United have been praised for having a “sensational” summer transfer window, though Erik ten Hag has also been warned it means he has no excuses left as improvement is surely needed at Old Trafford.

That’s the view of Sky Sports journalist Dougie Critchley, who has summed up his thoughts on the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui in the X post below…

Manuel Ugarte: 23 years old

Leny Yoro: 18 years old

Matthjis De Ligt: 25 years old

Joshua Zirkzee: 23 years old

Noussair Mazraoui: 26 years old All signed for £180m. That's a sensational window by United. There are no excuses for Ten Hag to not seriously improve on 23/24. — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) August 27, 2024

According to Critchley, Man Utd managed to bring in all five of their new signings for £180m, while it’s also clear that the Red Devils are signing younger players than before, having previously spent far too much money on flops like Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Ten Hag hasn’t entirely won everyone over at United just yet, even if his side won the FA Cup last season, and the Carabao Cup the year before.

MUFC still suffered with really poor form in the Premier League and the Champions League last term, so that’s where Ten Hag will be under pressure to improve.

It’s fair to say that the Dutch tactician has now been given a huge amount of backing in the transfer market, with these five signings this summer following on from other major deals for the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

One imagines plenty of United fans will now agree with Critchley that there is no excuse for Ten Hag not to do more with the squad he now has at his disposal, as it’s much-changed from the team he inherited.