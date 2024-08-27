Newcastle could sign Chelsea star after only one season at Stamford Bridge

Newcastle are considering a move for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi according to The Athletic as their pursuit of Marc Guehi has seemingly stalled.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Magpies who have four points from their opening two games and they are yet to bring in what would be considered a marquee signing.

Eddie Howe’s side have identified England international Guehi as their main target, but agreeing a deal with Palace is proving difficult.

Newcastle consider Disasi move

The Magpies have had four bids turned down for the 24-year-old with Palace said to the value the defender at around £65-£70m.

Palace also owe Chelsea 20% of the sale as the Blues included a sell on clause in the deal which saw Guehi move to Selhurst Park.

Newcastle remain in talks with Palace over the deal but with just a few days left in the window the Magpies are looking at alternative options.

Axel Disasi in action for Chelsea.
Disasi only joined Chelsea last summer from Monaco.

The Athletic report that one of those options is Disasi, who only arrived at Chelsea from Monaco last summer in a deal worth around £38m.

The report adds that Newcastle have been in contact with Chelsea over the Frenchman, whilst Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is also an option.

Disasi has yet to feature in the Premier League for the Blues but did start the first leg of the Europa Conference League play off against Servette last week.

The 26-year-old missed the entire pre-season after undergoing surgery on a hernia issue and it seems he’s not a prominent part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The defender still has five years remaining on his deal so Chelsea would be able to command a decent fee, although it’s also unclear if Disasi is open to leaving the club.

The former Monaco man made 44 appearances in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino last season as the Blues secured a top six finish and a return to European football.

