Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Andersen is set to come up against his former side Newcastle on Wednesday night when the teams lock horns in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Andersen left Newcastle this summer for a reported fee of £35m as the Magpies looked for ways to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The deal also saw Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos move in the opposite direction but the Greek international hasn’t even made the match day squad for the opening two games.

Andersen set for Newcastle reunion

Andersen made his debut from the bench in the draw against Bournemouth before starting Saturday’s 1-0 victory away at Southampton.

Speaking in the build-up to the game Howe expressed how Newcastle haven’t only lost a great player but also a brilliant person from the squad.

“Watching their game in preparation for this, it was good to see Elliot play so well against Southampton,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“I thought he was excellent. He really contributed to their performance in midfield.

“There’s a bit of sadness for me because we’ve lost an outstanding not just player, but person as well. From the group, we wish him well.”

Andersen came through the ranks at Newcastle and made 55 appearances for the Magpies before leaving the club earlier this summer.

However, in more positive news Newcastle have been handed a huge boost with Sandro Tonali set to return to action following his lengthy ban for betting, although given the Italian hasn’t played football for a while it would seem unlikely he get’s thrown straight back into the starting line-up.

In other news the Magpies are still trying to complete a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, but they are reaching crunch time with the deal after having four offers rejected, and it could be getting to the point where they need to start moving for alternative options.