Newcastle United line up bid to sign PSG defender

Newcastle United are keen to address their defensive issues by targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar.

The Magpies are set to make moves in the final few days of the transfer window as they look for more additions to their squad.

A move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is edging closer but along with him, they need another centre-back to deal with the problems in the squad.

According to French outlet PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Everton are both targeting a move for PSG defender Skriniar.

The centre-back is not in manager Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season and that is why he was not made a part of the squad that faced Montpellier.

He currently has four years remaining on his contract at the club but PSG are ready to offload him this summer.

The Slovakian will not be short of suitors as two Premier League clubs are willing to sign him before the transfer deadline.

Napoli, Como and Juventus along with some Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interested in his services.

The former Inter Milan defender has failed to live up to the hype around his high profile move to the French capital.

He is now considered surplus to requirements at the club and PSG are ready to part ways with him.