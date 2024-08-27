Relief for Pep Guardiola as Man City finally agree permanent deal for marauding wing-back

Pep Guardiola’s Man City side have begun the defence of their Premier League crown in ominous fashion.

After easing past Chelsea 2-0 in the opening game, they swept aside new boys Ipswich Town 4-2 at the weekend, a result that puts the Cityzens at the top of the table.

By the time they travel to West Ham United on Saturday evening, the transfer window will have closed for business again, and Pep’s squad will be settled at least until January.

There is still time to get deals done of course, and one that now only needs the green light from the player will surely bring Guardiola some relief.

??? Al Hilal expect João Cancelo’s final green light to travel for medical as it’s all down to player’s approval. The agreement with Man City is done as revealed for €25m package, already accepted. ??? pic.twitter.com/6SD9orwDUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter) overnight, Al Hilal have now agreed terms with City for their marauding wing-back, Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese ace was believed to want a return to Barcelona alongside his countryman, Joao Felix, however, the Catalans haven’t been forthcoming with a request for a new deal which means Cancelo has been left in something of a footballing no man’s land if he doesn’t accept the Al Hilal deal.

Green light needed from Cancelo

Back in 2023, Cancelo, when talking to O Jogo just after his loan move from City to Bayern Munich, admitting to having a difficult personality and agreed with Guardiola that a move away was best.

Given that he then spent last season at Barcelona, it was clear that there was never going to be a way back at City for him.

Though the player hasn’t yet said yes to Al Hilal, everything points to him doing so for the sheer fact that were he not to, he’ll be left stuck on the sidelines at the Etihad Stadium.