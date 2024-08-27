Video: Real Madrid offered world record €500m to sell Vini Jr in this window

Just when you thought that football transfer fees couldn’t spiral any higher, along come the Saudi Pro League and offer €500m for Real Madrid’s Vini Jr.

According to Spanish media outlet, El Chiringuito, sources have indicated that the Saudis want to tie up a deal in this window.

It isn’t clear if the player himself, who remains in his prime at Los Blancos, would even entertain the prospect of moving from the Santiago Bernabeu, but at double the current world record transfer (Neymar’s €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain), it would be tempting for Real Madrid.

A reported €1bn salary to be paid over five years (Reuters) would also more than compensate the player if he decides to become the poster boy for the world’s 68th best league (TeamForm).

??? ARABIA TANTEA al REAL MADRID por VINI: 500 MILLONES. ?? La exclusiva de #PETÓN que sorprendió a todos, en la portada de @elchiringuitotv. La presenta @gorkagrn. pic.twitter.com/z2pSZDyclD — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 27, 2024

Pictures from El Chiringuito