“Deal in place” – Fabrizio Romano confirms late exit of Arsenal player

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Crystal Palace have agreed a deal for the transfer of striker Eddie Nketiah.

The English striker’s move away from the Emirates Stadium to join their London rivals has received the “here we go” treatment from Romano, which means that the transfer is done.

The striker was expected to leave the club this summer for more playing time, as Mikel Arteta prefers Kai Havertz in attack.

Even the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order at the club.

Nketiah needed more playing time to continue his development and a move away from Arsenal was needed for that.

As reported by Romano, Palace have sealed the agreement to sign the striker in a deal worth £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons.

🚨🔴🔵 Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived. pic.twitter.com/sF64SndvL5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

It is another high profile exit from Arsenal after the departures of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Charlie Patino.

By the high standards that the fans were expecting, the Gunners have had a quiet transfer window despite signing David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal manager is satisfied with his squad this season

Mikel Arteta’s team are edging closer to complete the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad but the fans were expecting to see a big name striker arrive at the club this summer.

The Arsenal manager has made it clear that he has complete faith in his current attacking options and he is ready to play the season with the players he has in the squad.

Nketiah was a useful player for the club who often made the difference coming off the bench.

Despite not starting enough games, he was a crucial presence on the bench who often made the difference in some key games for the Gunners.