“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United seal fifth summer signing

Manchester United have made yet another statement in the transfer window this summer.

The Red Devils have completed their fifth signing of the transfer window, after already signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain has sealed a big money move to Old Trafford, as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔴 Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs after personal terms agreed in July. €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons will be the final package. Ugarte will travel to Manchester as he ONLY wanted United… and United only wanted him. Done. ✅🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/Ss7WOROjiO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

The midfielder is set to cost the Red Devils €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons, taking the total cost of the deal to €60m.

After joining the French champions last summer, Ugarte failed to live up to the expectations.

However, Man United were still interested in signing him this summer as they feel his presence and physicality is something they need in their midfield.

Casemiro is not the player he used to be at Real Madrid and with his performances deteriorating with time, Man United were certain to sign a new midfielder this summer.

Scott McTominay is most likely heading out of the club while Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move ended, making it obvious that the arrival of a new midfielder at Old Trafford is a necessity.

Manuel Ugarte only wanted to join Man United

The Red Devils have managed to sign their primary midfield target this summer.

The player was keen on a move to Old Trafford after he found out about the interest from Erik ten Hag’s team.

After making five signings this summer, the manager has received the backing from the club owners.

He has a big responsibility to perform now after the poor showing in the Premier League and the Champions League last season.