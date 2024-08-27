“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United seal fifth summer signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have made yet another statement in the transfer window this summer.

The Red Devils have completed their fifth signing of the transfer window, after already signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain has sealed a big money move to Old Trafford, as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder is set to cost the Red Devils €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons, taking the total cost of the deal to €60m.

After joining the French champions last summer, Ugarte failed to live up to the expectations.

However, Man United were still interested in signing him this summer as they feel his presence and physicality is something they need in their midfield.

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is heading to Man United.
More Stories / Latest News
European giants considering loan move for 25-year-old first team Man City ace
Brentford looking at summer deal for England international with an Arsenal past
Exclusive: Chelsea considering PL striker as alternative to Osimhen transfer but Arsenal also keen

Casemiro is not the player he used to be at Real Madrid and with his performances deteriorating with time, Man United were certain to sign a new midfielder this summer.

Scott McTominay is most likely heading out of the club while Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move ended, making it obvious that the arrival of a new midfielder at Old Trafford is a necessity.

Manuel Ugarte only wanted to join Man United

The Red Devils have managed to sign their primary midfield target this summer.

The player was keen on a move to Old Trafford after he found out about the interest from Erik ten Hag’s team.

After making five signings this summer, the manager has received the backing from the club owners.

He has a big responsibility to perform now after the poor showing in the Premier League and the Champions League last season.

More Stories Manuel Ugarte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.