Chelsea give permission for €30m ace to travel to big European club for medical

Antonio Conte is close to reuniting with Romelu Lukaku at Napoli as Chelsea have granted the striker permission to travel to Italy to complete his medical and to sign his contract with the Serie A club.

The Belgian joins Napoli as part of a €30m deal plus add-ons and will sign a contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona until 2027.

The transfer is very close to becoming official as all the documents are ready to be signed and according to Fabrizio Romano, Lukaku has been granted permission by Chelsea to travel to Italy for his medical tests and to sign his Napoli contract.

Lukaku will be relieved to finally seal a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge having spent the last two seasons out on loan with Inter Milan and Roma.

The 31-year-old will also be eager to reunite with Conte in Naples as the former Chelsea coach brought the best out of the Belgium international during their time at Inter. The 2020/21 season saw Lukaku score 30 goals and assist a further 10 across 44 games at the Serie A giants as the ex-Man United star fired his team to the Italian title.

What will Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku bring to Napoli?

Although Lukaku has worked well with Conte in the past, it doesn’t mean that the pair will be successful again in Naples. The Belgian star has declined since their time at Inter and the Chelsea ace has massive shoes to fill should Victor Osimhen leave Napoli during the final week of the transfer window.

Fans of the Italian club hope that Lukaku brings goals at the very least and that is something the 31-year-old is good at, especially in Serie A over recent seasons.

The transfer is good for everyone involved and it could be an even better deal for Napoli, should Conte help Lukaku rediscover his 2020/21 form.