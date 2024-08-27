Deal agreed: Man United fan favourite allowed to travel for medical as exit nears

Man United have agreed a deal with Napoli for Scott McTominay with the midfielder given permission to travel to Italy for his medical.

The Scotland star has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer and with just days remaining in the transfer window, Man United have agreed a €30m package plus a sell-on clause with Napoli for the 27-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League club have granted McTominay permission to travel to Italy to complete his medical and to sign his contract with the Serie A club

This follows the news that Man United are closing in on Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte as the Premier League giants have agreed a transfer fee that could rise to €60m for the Uruguay international.

The midfielder was Erik ten Hag’s top target for the role and the sale of McTominay was a big part in facilitating the transfer.

Napoli have beaten the likes of Fulham to the signing of the 27-year-old, who leaves Man United having spent his whole career at the Manchester club.

Scott McTominay’s Man United journey comes to an end

McTominay has been with Man United since joining the club’s youth set-up in 2002 and has gone on to play 255 games for the Premier League giants, scoring 29 goals and assisting a further eight.

The midfielder became a fan favourite during his time with the Manchester club, not only because he was a homegrown player, but the 27-year-old was someone who gave everything for the club when he stepped onto the pitch.

The Old Trafford faithful will be sad to see McTominay leave this week but with a contract expiring in 2025, it was best for all parties involved to move on during the current transfer window.