Ange Postecoglou encouraging Spurs to reinforce one position before Deadline Day

Spurs are reportedly interested in signing one more player before the transfer window closes to help bolster a key position.

The Lilywhites have made five signings this summer with Dominic Solanke’s £65 million move from Bournemouth their most expensive outlay. Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang also joined earlier in the window.

However, despite spending well over £100 million on talent already, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Lilywhites, led by no-nonsense Aussie Ange Postecoglou, are on the lookout for another centre-back before Friday night’s deadline.

Postecoglou currently uses Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven as his preferred centre-back pairing with Radu Dragusin as backup to either. Ben Davies, who has been at the club for 10 years, also fills in at centre-back when required.

The London giants want more defensive reinforcements though. Even though names have not been mentioned, with three days left in the window, there is still time left for Daniel Levy to do some business.

Spurs’ next Premier League game is an away tie on Sunday against Newcastle United, and judging by these latest reports, fans could be treated to another new signing.