Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks with RB Salzburg to allow Stefan Bajcetic to leave on loan.

The 19-year-old midfielder is unlikely to get the playing time he wants this season with Arne Slot keeping Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as his preferred midfield trio.

Highly rated by the Dutch manager and viewed as a future leading number six, it is understandable why the new Liverpool boss would want Bajcetic to continue his development, even if it means the Spaniard spending the season away from Anfield.

Stefan Bajcetic set for RB Salzburg loan

And according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are working on a deal that would see Bajcetic team back up with former assistant manager, now RB Salzburg head coach, Pep Lijnders.

The Austrian side aren’t the only club in the running for Liverpool’s number 43 though. Multiple clubs in La Liga are also interested, but with Lijnders’ connections and influence set to be the deciding factor, fans will expect Bajcetic to accept a move the Red Bull Arena.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ first-team two years ago, Spain’s Bajcetic, who has three years left on his contract, has featured in 22 games in all competitions. The midfielder’s only goal came against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day during the 2022-23 season.