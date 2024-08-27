Exclusive: Surprise name in the frame to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool and Trent talks stall

Although until a few days ago everything was at a standstill on the renewals front at Liverpool, even though the club had made initial contact with Mo Salah’s representatives to understand the margins of a two-year contract extension, according to CaughtOffside sources.

The Saudi Pro League remains under strong pressure to bring The Egyptian King in as a free agent for next season, but he’s seriously considering the idea of staying at Anfield.

However, sources understand that negotiations are currently still in the preliminary stages.

For this reason, the Reds are already working on possible alternatives.

Liverpool’s surprise target to replace Mo Salah

A few weeks ago, Juventus ace, Federico Chiesa, was proposed to Liverpool. The Italian ace has a profile that – given the reduced costs in terms of Juventus’ asking price – is considered to be an opportunity that the club can’t afford to miss.

CaughtOffside sources also understand that, with a view to Salah leaving in 2025, Liverpool are already making moves behind the scenes.

The surprising name at the top of their list is Take Kubo from Real Sociedad.

The Japanese ace is still only 23 years of age and yet has played at Real Madrid, Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and Real Sociedad – not forgetting the four years he spent as a youth team player at Barcelona’s La Masia.

He clearly has talent, and yet it seems that Liverpool fans are concerned their club might be going after a player that isn’t the big name they crave, with respect.

Whilst on the subject of renewals at the club, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is still up for discussion.

Sources have advanced that, unlike Salah, talks over a new deal are at a standstill.

The player would like to stay but is starting to look around, and is considering the interesting opportunities that will be opening up for him in the future: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.