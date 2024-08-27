Chelsea have reportedly made a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

We could see some late drama with another major deal for the Blues as they look to add this proven Premier League goal-scorer to their side before the transfer deadline later this week.

That’s according to Kaveh Solhekol, who has posted about the Toney to Chelsea saga on X, formerly Twitter, adding that this could give the England international a chance to stay in the Premier League, even though he’s also being offered an incredible amount of money by a Saudi Pro League club…

Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford. They want a proven goalscorer to be their new No. 9. He will fit into their wage structure and transfer fee will be reasonable. Toney has incredible offer from Saudi but Chelsea can offer Premier League football — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2024

Toney has proven himself to be a fine player at Premier League level in the last few years, and with just a year left on his Brentford contract, it’s hardly surprising that there’s interest coming in from a big name like Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca has inherited a challenging job at Stamford Bridge, and he could do well to add more of an out-and-out goal-scorer to his side as Nicolas Jackson has been a little unconvincing so far.

Chelsea have tended to sign younger players under their current ownership, but Toney might be someone worth making an exception for as he’s someone who can make an immediate impact without necessarily blocking the progress of a young forward like Jackson for too long.

BREAKING: Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/mTVkYKqZne — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 27, 2024

It will be interesting to see how this saga progresses, but one imagines Toney would surely rather stay in the Premier League and prove himself at a big club rather than just taking the money from Saudi.

Chelsea also looked at Samu Omorodion earlier this summer before that deal fell through, but Toney could be an even better option due to already being proven in English football.