More transfer heartache for Barcelona as international ace is excited about Liverpool move

Liverpool have been very quiet in the transfer window so far this summer, though you feel that when Arne Slot speaks he has no worries about that being the case.

The Dutchman appears to have to be routinely batting away questions as to why the Reds haven’t really strengthened in the current window, and his stock answer has remained that he trusts the team and squad that he already has.

?? "I'm looking forward to it, but I'm looking forward to every game" Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks ahead of his first Premier League game at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/m3RuCvzNjJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 23, 2024

Two wins from two matches so far and no goals conceded, would seem to back up Slot’s confidence, and there’s certainly been enough good things to note about the side already in his short tenure as to be excited if you’re a Reds fan.

There could be one decent transfer on the horizon, however, if reports are proven to be correct – and it could mean more heartache for Barcelona.

Liverpool could gazump Barcelona in the transfer market

The Catalans have only just managed to register Dani Olmo, the club’s new star signing missing the opening two games of the Spanish league season because of Barca’s precarious financial situation.

It was thought that Juventus’ brilliant Italian international, Federico Chiesa, could be pulling on the Blaugrana by the end of the week, but Liverpool have seemingly pulled the rug from under them.

?? More on Federico Chiesa exclusive story. Understand Chiesa has given his full availability to join Liverpool after initial talks. He’s excited about this possibility and contract won’t be an issue. Juventus want Chiesa to leave and asking price is around €15m. Deal ON. pic.twitter.com/yBm27vmLYg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chiesa is excited about the prospect of joining Liverpool after talks with the club.

The Reds might be well advised to not get too excited themselves, however.

Indeed, it may well be that the player’s injury record has seen the Catalan giants go cool on any deal.

That’s because Chiesa, since the 21/22 campaign has had muscle fatigue on three separate occasions, knee problems on three occasions, muscular problems on two occasions, two unknown injuries, tendon irritation, a hamstring injury and a cruciate ligament tear, keeping him out for a total of 420 days (transfermarkt).