Victor Osimhen makes definitive transfer decision that will have huge repercussions for Chelsea

It’s been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, but here we are in the final week of the window and Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player.

The Nigerian hit-man is believed to have long been coveted by Chelsea, though a prohibitive €130m release clause would appear to be what has held up any deal.

Though the player still knows where the goal is, his form since the Partnopei’s epic Scudetto-winning season has tailed off a little, and that might explain the reticence of the Blues or anyone else failing to step forward and meet the Serie A side’s valuation of their player.

In the last days, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has indicated that the Saudi Pro League side, Al Ahli, have agreed a deal for the player with Napoli… for €65m.

??? More on Victor Osimhen story. The agreement between Napoli and Al Ahli for package in excess of €65m is almost done, pending small details. But NO agreement with Osimhen so far as Nigerian striker wants an important salary + KEY DETAIL: release clause to be included. pic.twitter.com/Z9vnSTdIEE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2024

That’s half of what the club were originally asking but perhaps evidences their worry about Osimhen still being on their books after the deadline, particularly as Napoli are apparently also close to landing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea – a favourite of Antonio Conte.

With only three days to go until the window closes, it’s now a race against time to get Osimhen out of the club, but importantly, it seems that the player has no interest in going to the Saudi Pro League.

In fact, as i (subscription required) report, the striker prefers a move to Stamford Bridge, and is waiting for the two clubs to agree on a deal in order that he and his representatives can also then enter into negotiations.

Clearly, all parties will need to work hard and fast if they want to get a deal done, and if it proves to be too late, then Osimhen will be faced with the possibility of going to Saudi Arabia or playing second fiddle to Lukaku – neither of which is likely to appeal.