Video: New UEFA Champions League intro released

There’s something about Champions League nights that really gets everyone excited.

Whether it’s the quality of play that’s expected to be on show, or the first bars of the Champions League theme being played, the senses are heightened just that little bit more for those European games.

The iconic Champions League theme has been given a minor makeover this summer, ahead of the 2024/25 edition, with the new TV visuals being released on Tuesday morning.

The new Champions League intro is here ??? pic.twitter.com/p0qbWkUPUN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 27, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports