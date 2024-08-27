West Ham looking to sell duo in order to sign Liverpool flop

West Ham United’s transfer business has still not ended.

The Hammers are keen to further strengthen their squad after being one of the busiest Premier League teams in the transfer window this summer.

The east Londoners have backed new manager Julen Lopetegui financially this summer.

West Ham United are targeting a move for former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to TBR Football.

The midfielder currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey and the Hammers are considering a move to bring him back to England.

They are not the only Premier League club interested in the services of the former England international.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are all monitoring the 31-year-old midfielder.

In order to sign him, the Hammers could make space in their squad by offloading Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham’s interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain is surprising considering the midfielder is way past his best.

A young and more injury free option is required in the team instead of someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Both Soucek and Ward-Prowse were favoured at West Ham by former manager David Moyes but it looks like Lopetegui is ready to go in a different direction and he is exploring other options in the market.