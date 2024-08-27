West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has rejected a loan move to an unnamed Bundesliga club according to reports.

The Hammers, who recorded their first win of the season on Saturday against Crystal Palace have had a busy summer with a number of new faces arriving as they look to rebuild the squad for Julen Lopetegui.

The London Stadium outfit are set to be busy in the final days of the window with both incomings and outgoings.

Aguerd turns down move to Bundesliga

The Hammers are looking to bring in Paris Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler before Friday’s deadline but reportedly there’s a focus on raising funds before any further signings are made.

West Ham skipper Kurt Zouma, who is believed to be one of the highest earners at the club is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah after a move to the United Arab Emirates collapsed earlier this summer following a failed medical.

Zouma’s departure will see the wage bill reduced, with the Hammers also thought to be keen to move on Aguerd and The Guardian have reported the Morocco international has turned down a loan deal to an unnamed Bundesliga club.

The report adds the deal would have been a loan with an option to buy but the 28-year-old’s wages, which are believed to be in the region of £90,000 per week are making a sale difficult.

Aguerd , who arrived from French side Rennes for £28m two years ago, wasn’t in the match day squad for the Palace game and is believed to have also attracted interest from the Middle East.

West Ham have made defensive reinforcements this summer with the arrivals of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, but there’s no guarantee they will be able to move Aguerd on.

The Moroccan has made 58 appearances for the club and was part of the team that famously won the Europa Conference League under David Moyes, but his days at the London Stadium appear to be numbered.