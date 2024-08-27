“Tremendous disrespect” – World class former Barcelona ace furious at European return links

As in every transfer window, there are rumours and counter rumours about players moving to one club or another, and one former Barcelona ace has released a statement after it was suggested that he would be returning to the Catalan giants.

So far in the current window, Barcelona have only managed to bring in Dani Olmo, and because of their precarious financial position, the club couldn’t register him until this week – meaning that he missed the opening two Spanish top-flight games as a result.

That speaks of a club still in incredible difficulty, and makes a mockery of rumours linking Neymar with a switch back to Catalonia.

Neymar speaks out regarding Barcelona rumours

The Brazilian, though injured for long periods of last season, currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with serial winners, Al Hilal.

His camp released a strongly worded statement, which was picked up on X (formerly Twitter) by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano:

??? Neymar's camp statement: pic.twitter.com/mw5h9oQSpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

‘The articles on Ney’s return to Barca from Al Hilal are LIES and tremendous disrespect for Al Hilal and the athlete,’ it read.

‘Neymar is under contract with Al Hilal and he’s happy in Riyadh. Soon he returns to the pitch to delight the fans.’

Though any move to a struggling Barca always appeared far-fetched at best, the rumour mill can stop turning now as far as this particular story is concerned.

Fans of the Catalan club will have to wait and see over the final few days of the window whether their club will be in a position to be able to add to Olmo’s capture, or if Hansi Flick will need to get through the first half of the season at least by using the players he already has in situ.

The German has started the season well with two wins from two difficult games against Valencia and Athletic Club.