25-year-old with £2.65m release clause heading to Leeds in order to sign contract

It’s been a very long summer already for supporters of Leeds United and for staff at the club too.

After failing to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, it was a foregone conclusion that the all whites would need to sell their star players in order to keep their heads above water.

Archie Gray is at Tottenham, Crysencio Summerville has moved to West Ham, whilst Georginio Rutter has recently signed for Brighton and Hove Albion.

There are many others, but three of their main men is enough to curtail their ambitions before they start.

In any event, Daniel Farke has to get on with things and work with what he has in front of him – for better or worse.

Leeds have seen a few incomings including the most recent, Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur.

As the Daily Mail also report, they could be about to add to their ranks further with the signing of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Ao Tanaka.

The player is apparently available for just £2.65m, and he was set to fly to Leeds on Tuesday night to get the deal over the line.