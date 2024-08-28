Arsenal on red alert to beat Barcelona to spectacular Euro 2024 talent

The end of the transfer window is almost upon us, but there’s still time for Arsenal and others to be able to put a deal or two together if all parties are willing.

The Gunners have been relatively quiet this summer, but it’s arguable that a tweak here or there in Mikel Arteta’s squad was only what was needed anyway.

Ahead of their fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime, Arsenal can be happy with how they’ve begun their campaign, being one of only four teams to have a 100 percent record after just two games.

Arsenal want Nico Williams

If there are other improvements that can be made, however, we can be assured that Arteta, along with sporting director, Edu, will do their upmost to ensure targets are successfully landed.

According to Football Transfers, the North Londoners are still willing to pay the release clause of one of Spain’s European Championship winning heroess, Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club man, however, is understood to be content to stay with the Spanish top-flight side for another season at least and, even if he decides to move on, Barcelona are a more likely destination.

One does have to pose the question of course that if Arsenal have – as a rough guide – €58m to burn, and they don’t spend it on Nico Williams, are there other attackers available at this point that would slot into the role that Arteta may have earmarked for the Basque club flyer?

Potential interest in Viktor Gyokeres, for example, could be resurrected in the final days and hours of the window, giving the Gunners another decent attacking option.

As things start to move, Arsenal’s intent for the remainder of the market will become clear, and it may well play into just how well equipped they remain for a Premier League title tilt this season.