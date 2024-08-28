Southampton have agreed a deal with Arsenal worth up to £25m for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale according to reports.

The Gunners have been trying to find a solution for Ramsdale this summer after the England international lost his place to David Raya last season.

The 26-year-old has been subject to interest from Wolves, who made a loan offer, whilst Dutch giants Ajax were also said to be interested, but it appears Ramsdale may now have a new home.

Southampton agree Ramsdale fee

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has reported that Southampton have agreed a deal with the Gunners worth an initial £18m potentially rising to £25m with add ons.

Thomas adds that negotiations are continuing on other aspects of the deal, but it looks like it will get done.

Signing someone of Ramsdale’s calibre would be a huge coup for Southampton on their return to the Premier League and the keeper could be a difference maker for the club.

The Saints have lost both their opening games 1-0 and will be up against it to remain in the league this season.

The move will provide Ramsdale with an opportunity to get his career back on track and play regular football which he hopes will enhance his England prospects.

Following two seasons as Arsenal’s first choice keeper Ramsdale was replaced last season by Raya and made just six Premier League appearances and 11 in all competitions.

The Englishman made 89 appearances for the Gunners during his time at the Emirates following a surprise move from Sheffield United.

It’s unclear at this stage whether there will be any relegation clauses in Ramsdale’s contract which would allow him to leave if the Saints go down, but it’s hard to imagine there wouldn’t be something inserted in regards to relegation.

For Ramsdale it will be a sense of relief that his future’s sorted and he can now focus on his football and doing his best to keep Southampton up.