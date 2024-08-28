Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now informed the 24-year-old and his representatives that the player is not for sale this summer. Clubs like Villarreal and Bologna were keen on signing the defender on loan, but it seems that Arsenal want to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Arsenal are currently lacking in depth in the side and it is no surprise that they have chosen to keep the Polish defender at the club. They will be hoping to push for major trophies this season and they need a deeper squad with more options so that Mikel Arteta can rotate the side and keep the players fresh during the key stages of the season.

Arsenal have missed out on the title in the last two seasons and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around. Competing with Manchester City is a massive challenge and Arsenal need all the help they can get.

Arsenal could use Jakub Kiwior this season

Kiwior could be a useful squad player for them, especially in the cup games. Although the Polish defender has not been a regular starter for them, he has shown his quality during cameos and he is certainly good enough to start for them in the cup competitions.

Although Arsenal have brought in Riccardo Calafiori earlier this summer, they cannot afford to weaken the defensive unit any further. It will be interesting to see if Kiwior can impress in training and force his way into the starting line up in the coming months.

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He will be desperate to play more often and it remains to be seen all the situation develops.