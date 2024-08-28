Aston Villa could hold the key to Chelsea’s last-minute transfer window dealings

All the while that the transfer window remains open, Chelsea might be expected to be a major player.

Over the past few summer windows especially, the Blues have hoovered up talent willy nilly, whilst moving on as many players as practicable.

That hasn’t made for a consistent style of play and results have, not unsurprisingly, followed suit.

There doesn’t appear to have too much coherence in the club’s buying policy, with the same having a negative rather than positive effect on the squad more widely.

Chelsea’s striker options could be dictated by Aston Villa

With Enzo Maresca now in the manager’s hot-seat, the club will be hoping that the Italian can succeed where the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard failed.

A 6-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers hinted at what’s to come from the Blues, and that’s without the new striker which has been rumoured to be on the West Londoner’s shopping list.

Talks are understood to be ongoing with Napoli ace, Victor Osimhen, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

??? Direct talks between Chelsea and Victor Osimhen’s camp to continue on Wednesday. Al Ahli proposal remains valid on table but will only be activated if Chelsea can’t agree on terms with Osimhen. ?? Sancho, separate story as #CFC see that possible if Man Utd want Sterling. pic.twitter.com/nj1ATgqOHS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

However, Premier League rivals, Aston Villa, could actually hold the key to Chelsea’s last-minute transfers this summer.

According to Give Me Sport, there’s still a chance that Jhon Duran will be the striker that will walk through the corridors of Stamford Bridge before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

He would represent a lower cost option which might well be something Chelsea will consider given their attempts to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Osimhen’s story has continued virtually across the entire summer, and now we’re down to the last knockings of the window and the Nigerian still isn’t sure if the Premier League or the Saudi Pro League will be his next footballing destination.

Duran is a live wire striker that clearly has an eye for goal, and it will be interesting to see if he still remains at Villa Park on Saturday morning.