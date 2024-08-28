Aston Villa looking to offload 23-year-old by Friday

Aston Villa have shown their ambition in the transfer window this summer.

Unai Emery’s team qualified for the Champions League and in order to deal with the number of matches and the competitive season ahead, they have signed some prominent players.

Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen are two of their biggest signings this summer but it should not be forgotten that they have lost key players in Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby as well.

However, their transfer business is set to continue as they look to offload players who are not in manager Emery’s plans for the new season.

One of those players is Enzo Barrenechea, who joined the club in a deal that took Luiz to Juventus.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the update on his X account about Barrenechea’s loan move away from Villa Park.

Romano posted:

“After Samuel Iling Jr, also Enzo Barrenechea could leave Aston Villa on loan after joining as part of Douglas Luiz deal. Valencia are among clubs keen on Enzo Barrenechea loan move, as reported by Matte Moretto. Talks ongoing.”

The player could be heading to Valencia soon in a loan move. It is another surprise from Villa in the transfer window as both the players who joined the club in the Luiz deal are set to leave the club.

The 23-year-old is highly rated by Villa and the club are working close to follow his development as they have high hopes of a bright future.